No Tail to Tell Episode 11: Everything We Know So Far

No Tail to Tell episode 11 will air on SBS TV on Friday (February 27) at 9:50 PM KST. The fantasy romance drama, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will feature troubled moments for Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, viewers must keep an eye on their big moves.

The newly released stills hint at troubled moments for the onscreen couple. A photo shows them encountering Palmiho and noticing her unexpected changes. Another image captures the coldness in Palmiho's eyes. According to the production team, Eun Ho will have to make a difficult decision in order protect Kang Si Yeol in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon.

"In Episode 11, which airs today, Lee Yoon will approach Eun Ho as the owner of Kang Si Yeol's team, and Jang Do Cheol will manipulate Palmiho in order to find the fox bead. Please stay tuned until the end to find out what choice Eun Ho will make to protect Kang Si Yeol amidst the worst of crises," the producers shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of No Tail to Tell on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Tail to Tell:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

No Tail to Tell premiered on SBS TV on Friday (January 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It features actress Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a nine-tailed fox who transforms into a human after getting entangled with globally famous soccer star Kang Si Yeol (portrayed by Lomon). Screenwriter Park Chan Young wrote the script with Jo Ah Young. Kim Jung Kwon directed the mini-series.

The supporting cast includes Lee Si Woo as nine-tailed fox Geum Ho, Kim Tae Woo as shaman Jang Do Cheol, Choi Seung Yoon as Lee Yoon, an arrogant and wealthy fourth-generation heir of Geumsu Group, Joo Jin Mo as Pagun, Jang Dong Joo as Hyun Woo Seok, a former National Soccer player, Lee Seung Joon as Hyun Sang Chul, Woo Seok's father, Cha Mi Kyung as Kim Bok Soon, Si Yeol's grandmother, and Hong Soo Hyun as Hong Yeon Su, Si Yeol's agent for nine years.