Kenya Moore, the American reality television series Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star, has said 'lack of intimacy' is the real issues behind her split-up with husband Marc Daly. The former Miss USA separated from her husband in September 2019, almost a year after their daughter Brooklyn Doris was born. The couple got married in a private ceremony in June 2017.

Arrival of baby changed everything

The former actress made the first public announcement of her troubled marriage RHOA during an episode last week. Moore had stressed how their sex life started going downhill once she was in the sixth or seventh month of her pregnancy. Speaking with Porsha Williams, her co-star on the show, Moore said that the birth of their daughter coupled with the baby sleeping with them had put a stress on their intimate life.

"The baby has changed so much in our lives. She's in the bed all the time. He does not want me to put her in a crib. It's been difficult. We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like," said Moore, refusing to reveal how long it had been since she got intimate with her estranged husband.

In one of her previous rants about the separation from Daly, Moore had revealed that the problems in their marriage started when her belly started growing in the later stages of pregnancy . "Maybe when I was about 6 months, 7 months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing. He thought it was kind of awkward."

Daly didn't join Moore on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Moore also went on to say that as a couple, post their daughter's birth, they were not able to find time for themselves. "That was heartbreaking to me. He is in love with Brooklyn, there's no doubt about that. As much as I want that, being a mom and seeing my husband bond with the baby, I'm left on the sideline a lot of the time," she said.

"When are we going to be intimate? When are we going to have time for ourselves? ... It's frustrating," continued Moore while maintaining that she celebrated their second wedding anniversary alone with the daughter.