No Next Life Episode 11: Kim Ho Young to Make Special Appearance

No Next Life episode 11 will air on TV Chosun on Monday (December 15) at 10:00 pm KST. The K-drama, starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon, will introduce Kim Ho Young in guest roles. According to the production team, Ho Young's guest appearance will make the mini-series look more realistic.

"As soon as Kim Ho Young arrived on set, he exuded tons of lively energy and lifted everyone's spirits on set, enlivening the atmosphere and leaving a unique impression. Above all, Kim Hee Sun gave Kim Ho Young a warm welcome as they teamed up, and the entire time Kim Ho Young was acting, their laughter never ceased, proving their special chemistry. As soon as Kim Ho Young wrapped up his impactful performance, Kim Hee Sun and the entire crew burst into passionate applause, and they gave a thumbs up to Kim Ho Young, who delivered explosive energy up until the very end. Thanks to the special appearance of Kim Ho Young, who is known as a legend in the real-life home shopping industry for always selling out products, we were able to make No Next Life feel even more realistic. We're grateful to Kim Ho Young, who readily agreed to make a special appearance despite his busy schedule. Please look forward to the appearance of Kim Ho Young, who will create new and refreshing synergy with Kim Hee Sun," the production team teased.

Ho Young will appear in the penultimate episode as popular and successful home shopping guest Kim Ho Young. He helps Jo Na Jung by sharing some top-secret advice. Sharing his experience, Ho Young said it felt realistic to deal with home shopping networks and personal channels in a drama.

"It's been a long time since I filmed a drama, and because it dealt with home shopping networks and personal channels, a sphere in which I'm extremely active these days, it felt even more real. The director and staff made me feel comfortable on set, so I was able to enjoy filming. I truly had no idea that I'd have the honor of being able to act together with Kim Hee Sun, but she greeted me so warmly on set, saying it had been a long time since we'd last met, and she treated me so affectionately that I felt great. She guided me so naturally that I was able to feel comfortable and do a good job [in my role]," he said.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Next Life:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Screenwriter Shin Yi Won wrote the script for No Next Life, and Kim Jeong Min directed it. The supporting cast includes Yoon Park as Noh Won Bin, Heo Jun Seok as Byun Sang Gyu, Jang In Sub as Oh Sang Min, Kim Young Aee as Seo Kyung Hyun, Han Ji Hye as Yang Mi Ok, Go Won Hee as Hong Ye Na, and Moon Yoo Kang as Eom Jong Do.