Jared Leto amazed everyone after playing Joker in Suicide Squad. The actor only had 10 minutes of screen time in the anti-hero movie but made his presence felt by his terrific acting. However, if the latest report is to be believed, Jared Leto's days of playing Joker are most likely over.

The report alleged that Jared Leto was reportedly promised that he would continue playing the role of Joker after Suicide Squad. There were also previous reports that suggested that Leto was reportedly promised to have his solo movie after the release of Will Smith's Suicide Squad movie.

"When the Oscar-winning actor learned of the Phillips project, he not only complained bitterly to his agents at CAA, who also represents Phillips...The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film," reads the report.

If this was not enough, then some reports suggest that if it was up to Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix would have never played the role of Arthur Fleck aka Joker in the recently released movie that has won the box-office. The report in The Hollywood Reporter further alleged that Jared Leto was frustrated when Warner Bros. gave their approval to Todd Phillips' Joker script.

"Leto's days as the Joker likely are over. He will not reprise the role for Warners' upcoming DC movies Birds of Prey (a spin-off centered on Robbie's Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021."

At the same time, Warner Bros first thought that Todd Phillips' Joker project would be a small movie and gave a small budget to shoot. But no one realized that being the R-rated movie, Joker would go on to make $737.5 million at the box-office against a production budget of $55-70 million.

As of now, Jared Leto and Warner Bros. spokespersons have not commented on these latest updates. That being said, the Academy Award-winning Jared Leto has a couple of interesting projects lined up. The Dallas Buyers Club movie star is going to star as Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming Marvel movie, Morbius. Following this, he will be seen in John Lee Hancock's crime thriller movie, The Little Things.