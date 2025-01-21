'No Hand on the Bible', Donald Trump Sparks Debate After Skipping Bible Tradition During Presidential Oath Ceremony

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Monday brought attention to an unexpected detail. As he took the presidential oath, Trump seemed to forgo a key tradition.

First Lady Melania Trump carried two significant Bibles for the occasion. One was a gift from Trump's mother in 1955, given to him upon completing Sunday Church Primary School in New York. The other was the historic Lincoln Bible, first used by Abraham Lincoln during his 1861 inauguration. The Lincoln Bible has since been used sparingly, including at both of Barack Obama's inaugurations and Trump's 2017 ceremony.

When Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, Trump reportedly did not place his hand on either Bible. Melania held the stack of books by his side as Trump recited the oath.

"I swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God," Trump declared.

This omission drew mixed reactions. While the U.S. Constitution does not mandate the use of a Bible during the swearing-in, many presidents have upheld the tradition since George Washington. However, not all followed it—Teddy Roosevelt, for instance, skipped the Bible in 1901.

Trump critics were quick to mock the apparent breach of tradition. Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko questioned, "No hand on the Bible. Does that mean he is not president?" The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, also commented on the situation, stating, "He didn't put his small hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office." Podcaster Tim Miller simply wrote, "No hand on the Bible. Perfect."

Despite the lighthearted jabs, Trump's gesture does not invalidate his presidency. The Constitution only requires the oath to be administered; the Bible is optional.

The Lincoln Bible, one of the books brought by Melania, remains an iconic artifact. It is bound in burgundy velvet and preserved in the Library of Congress. Its occasional use underscores its symbolic significance in U.S. history.

Trump's choice to skip placing his hand on the Bibles may have been unintentional or deliberate. Either way, the moment has added another layer of intrigue to his second tenure as president.

Reactions from supporters and critics alike have made this a topic of discussion. While some see it as a break from tradition, others argue it holds no bearing on his presidency.

As Trump begins his new term, small controversies like this show how symbolism remains a central theme in American politics.