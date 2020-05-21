Police are looking for a New Jersey woman who allegedly bludgeoned her wife to death with a wine chiller a week after gushing about the "uncountable ways" she has changed her life in a heartfelt post on social media.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, is being sought by the Brick Township Police Department in connection to the death of her wife, 32-year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, who was found dead on Sunday, May 17, in an upstairs bedroom of the couple's Creek Road apartment, Ocean County prosecutors and Brick Township police announced Tuesday, May 19.

Killed With a Wine Chiller

Police arrived at the residence in Brick Township, about 50 miles east of Trenton, New Jersey, after responding to a report of an unresponsive female. An autopsy conducted on the following day concluded that Rebecca had been murdered, authorities said.

"The investigation further revealed that a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine was utilized in the commission of the murder," the joint statement read. "The injuries sustained by Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus were consistent with the implementation of this item. Further investigation ultimately determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact cause the victim's death."

Wanted Fugitive

Mayra is now a wanted fugitive on charges of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She apparently fled the couple's apartment after killing Rebecca, a spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office told the Asbury Park Press.

The spokesman added that authorities have confirmed the victim and suspect lived together and it is their "understanding" that they were married to each other. Rebecca is survived by her five-year-old daughter, Makaylah, and her six-year-old son, Marcus, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to raise funds to cover her funeral expenses and support the family.

Heartfelt Social Media Post

About a week before allegedly slaying her wife, Mayra took to Facebook to share a special Mother's Day post dedicated to Rebecca, thanking her for the countless ways she has improved her life.

"Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family ... and my entire life better with every moment," the post read. "[I'm] truly blessed that you are my wife."

"Thank you my love," Rebecca responded to the post.

The post has received a series of negative comments in the wake of the murder with users telling Mayra, "you're going to hell" and that "she doesn't have too long before the cops find her."

Some even questioned why she killed Rebecca if she loved her so much as she claims in the post. "Is that why you killed her? Because you loved d her so much?," asked one user, while another, who claims she grew up with Rebecca wrote "I grew up with Rebecca & it hurts that she was murdered by someone who "loved her." I pray she gets justice.