NJ School Bus Monitor Who was on Her Phone While 6-Year-Old Suffocated to Death on Her Bus Ride, Convicted

A Somerset County jury convicted a former school bus monitor after a 6-year-old with special needs died following a bus ride in Franklin Township in 2023.

Amanda Davila of New Brunswick was charged in the death of Fajr Atiya Williams, a girl with special needs, who died when a strap on her 4-point harness became tight around her neck. Davila failed to notice as she suffocated on the ride, according to authorities.

On Monday, jurors found Davila not guilty of aggravated manslaughter or reckless manslaughter but found her guilty of endangering the welfare of a child, confirmed Somerset County Prosecutor Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.

Davila's Defense Claimed Victim's Family Didn't Buckle Williams Properly in Her Wheelchair

During the trial, Davila's defense argued that Williams' family member didn't buckle her into the wheelchair properly that day, according to abc7ny.com.

"Even if she was found guilty on all counts, I still wouldn't have closure because I still don't have my child," said Williams' mom Najmah Nash, according to abc7ny.com.

As previously reported, On July 17, 2023, Franklin Township Police were called to a local school for a call for an unresponsive child. Officers administered CPR to the 6-year-old child - Williams. The child was taken to an area hospital's intensive care unit and was subsequently pronounced dead, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Williams used a wheelchair and was taken by a transit school bus from her home on July 17. The child's wheelchair was secured in the back of the school bus by Davila, who was assigned as the school bus monitor, McDonald said.

Davila was Captured on Camera Wearing Headphones While She was on Her Phone During the Bus Ride

"During the transport, a series of bumps in the road caused the 6-year-old to slump in her wheelchair seat making the 4-point harness that secured her to the chair to become tight around her neck ultimately blocking her airway," McDonald said.

School bus monitor Davila was captured on camera seated towards the front of the bus and using a cell phone while wearing earbud headphones in both ears during the ride, McDonald said. The investigation found that this was in violation of policies and procedures.

Davila now faces a sentencing of 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 7.