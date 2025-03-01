NJ Pastor Arrested for Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Teen

Charles Brinson, bishop of Brinson Memorial Church in Trenton, New Jersey, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old while the teen was unconscious.

"Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey announced today the arrest of a Trenton pastor for multiple counts of sexual assault against a 16-year-old victim," said a Feb. 27 press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's office.

Brinson Accused of Administering an Unknown Substance to the Teen Before Sexually Assaulting Her

"Charles B. Brinson, 64, of Trenton, New Jersey, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, February 19, 2025," said the press release. "He is charged with two counts first-degree aggravated sexual assault of an incapacitated victim, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain Brinson pending trial."

The teen told authorities that the pastor had "administered an unknown substance" before assaulting the teen in January and February of last year. The victim told Trenton police that Brinson put a bottle with a clear, unknown substance inside up the victim's nose, which caused the victim to pass out before the alleged assaults.

The alleged assaults of the teen took place at Charles Brinson's home, just down the street from the church. WPVI News reports that after the second alleged assault, the victim was evaluated at a hospital. The pastor is reportedly detained in Mercer County pending trial.



Brinson Previously Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 15-Year-Old in 2008

This is not the first time Brinson has faced sexual assault allegations. In 2008, he was arrested based on allegations that he drove a church van to meet, pick up, and sexually assault a 15-year-old.

The pastor denied having any sexual contact or even meeting the teen in person, although he admitted to befriending the teen in an online chatroom.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that Brinson was able to negotiate a guilty plea to a lesser corruption of minors charge. He had to register as a sex offender and serve four years probation.

The church leader has additionally drawn controversy for his opulent lifestyle, including driving luxury cars and wearing fur coats, as well as for a previous involvement in a "money-for-marriage citizenship scam."