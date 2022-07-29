NJ Man Allegedly Hooks Up with Woman on Dating App, Burns Her Body After She Dies During Rough Sex Act

The man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman and burning her body at a local cemetery told police that she died during rough sex with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, according to an affidavit

Lisa Lloyd's severely burned remains were found Tuesday morning at a Hamilton cemetery, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Harley Wildmann, 42, of Hamilton is charged with first-degree murder for the Ewing woman's death.

Wildmann Says Lloyd Lost Consciousness During Sex

According to a criminal complaint, Wildmann confessed to his involvement in Lloyd's death. But he insisted that it was an accident that happened while the two were in bed together.

Wildmann told authorities that he met Lloyd through the app "Skip the Games." Lloyd arrived at Windmann's house in her own car which had North Dakota license plates.

Wildmann noted that Lloyd agreed to be bound during sex. He then tied an electric power cord around Lloyd's neck, according to the affidavit. During their sexual encounter, Lloyd began "twitching and groaning" before losing consciousness, the affidavit said.

Wildmann Disposed the Body, Got Rid of the Evidence

Believing Lloyd to be dead, Wildmann wrapped her in a blanket, put her body in a trash bag and stored it in a trash can in his room for a day, police said in the affidavit. Wildmann told investigators that he threw away some evidence like zip ties and then got rid of Lloyd's vehicle, cellphone and other personal items.

He then moved Lloyd's body to his truck and drove to a gas station to purchase gas for his vehicle and a gas can, according to the affidavit. He drove around areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey while devising a plan to dispose of Lloyd's body, cops said in the affidavit.

He told authorities that he drove to the Ceder Lane cemetery due to his familiarity with the area, the affidavit said. While at the cemetery, Wildmann set the trash can containing Lloyd's body on fire. Following their interview with Wildmann, detectives searched his home and vehicle as well as Lloyd's vehicle.

Wildmann's Pickup Truck Spotted at Crime Scene

Detectives collected video from the area surrounding the cemetery and identified a two-tone Chevy S10 pickup truck with NJ registration driving past early morning Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 1:48 a.m., the vehicle was seen stopping for several minutes in the area where the remains were found and a short time later, a large fire was seen adjacent to the stopped vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle belonged to Wildmann. According to the complaint, a search of Wildmann's home found zip ties, a gas can, and a sawed-off pump shotgun.

Wildmann was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, third- and fourth-degree weapons offenses and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Lloyd's husband, whose Facebook profile says he lives in North Dakota, mourned the loss of his wife and "soulmate" on Wednesday. "RIP Lisa," said Joseph Giadyu. "She no more."