NJ Family's 3-Year-Old Son Mauled to Death by Pet Dogs After Falling Out of House Window

A New Jersey family has been struck with tragedy after their three-year-old toddler fell out of a window at his home and was mauled to death by their pet dogs.

The young child, whose name has not yet been released, fell from a 10-feet high rear window on the third story of the family's home in Elizabeth, NJ, at around 5 p.m. on June 9. The family's two pet dogs, identified as Pitbulls by their neighbors, were in the fenced backyard where the boy fell.

The canines immediately attacked the toddler and brutually mauled him. Police responded to the scene at around 5:25 p.m. and found the child with serious injuries, including neck injuries from the fall and bite wounds all over his body. He was immediately rushed to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman who lives near the home said she saw a man run to the front of the house carrying the bloodied child. "I heard something like bang and then I heard someone was screaming like, 'Help! No stop, no stop!'" said the neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous.

Child's Mother Posts Heartbreaking Tribute on Facebook

The child's mother, Nasha Soto, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook remembering her youngest son. Soto updated her cover photo with a graphic of an angel alongside text that read,"The worst thing that a parent can go through is having to give their sweet Angel back to Heaven." Well-wishers and friends poured in their condolences on her post.

Another 3-Year-Old Killed by Pitbulls in Central Jersey 3 Months Ago

This is the second time this year that a three-year-old boy in Central Jersey has been killed in a pitbull attack. In March, Aziz Ahmed, 3, waswas playing in the backyard of his family's newly purchased Carteret home when he and his mother were viciously attacked by a neighbor's two pit bulls that forced their way into the family's yard. The boy died from his injuries and his mother was seriously injured.

Dogs to be Euthanized by the City

The two dogs have since been captured by a local animal control organization and will be euthanized later, the city's spokeswoman confirmed in a statement. "The dogs are currently quarantined, and the City is moving towards euthanizing them," said Elizabeth spokeswoman Kelly Martins.

One woman who lived nearby said the dogs have been aggressive in the past and described seeing them jumping and barking when she walked past the home.