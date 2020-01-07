With Microsoft and Sony both launching next-gen consoles this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5, which Sony just confirmed a few hours ago, it seems like Nintendo also plans to launch a new console model in 2020.

Nintendo Switch Pro console in development?

Last year, reports of new Switch models were seen spreading like wildfire. There was speculation that Nintendo was working on a high-end Switch Pro as well as a more affordable Switch Lite console. While Nintendo did release the latter in September, the Switch Pro never saw the light of day last year. Now, it appears as though Nintendo could finally release the Pro model this year.

According to Taiwanese electronics publication DigiTimes, Nintendo is working on an updated Nintendo Switch model that it intends to release in "mid-2020," and the production for the same will begin "at the end of first-quarter 2020," which would be sometime around March.

This is in line with Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki's report that claimed "Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch line-up following the launch of the upgraded Switch with improved battery life and the Switch Lite. Given that Mochizuki has been bang-on about the other two models, the fact that he's signal-boosted this report on Twitter on Monday certainly adds some weight to it.

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, told GamesIndustry.biz "there's no doubt in [his] mind that Nintendo will launch a 'Switch Pro' in 2020." This has further fueled speculation that Nintendo's next console will be the Nintendo Switch Pro.

What to expect?

The DigiTimes report mentions that the upcoming console from Nintendo will feature a magnesium alloy body (as opposed to the durable plastic models currently being sold) and a better CPU. While details are scarce, Toto believes that the Nintendo Switch Pro will be priced at $399 and will also feature 4K support, bigger cartridge sized, as well as other beefed-up components.

Toto believes the new Nintendo Pro console will arrive "after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year."