While everyone is still nursing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday hangovers, Nintendo's e-shop is offering popular Nintendo Switch titles at discounted rates sale as the digital store goes on a special sale to celebrate The Game Awards 2019.

The event, which took place last week, is known not only for its clutch of awards and nominations but also as a prime source of major game reveals and announcements. This year's awards show delivered on its promise and was loaded with announcements, reveals, and of course awards to hand out.

Now, to celebrate the annual event, Nintendo is hosting a special sale on its e-shop, offering select Nintendo Switch titles at knockdown prices.

It includes a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, from huge open-worlds like "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" to popular indie games like "Celeste" and "Crypt of the NecroDancer." Not every game on sale was nominated at this year's awards ceremony, but the sale serves up to 50% off on a bunch of excellent Switch titles.

Out of the above-mentioned games, only five were nominated for an award at The Awards Show 2019. These include, "Gris" (Best Art Direction, Games For Impact, and Fresh Indie Game), "Katana Zero" (Best Independent Game), "Mortal Kombat 11" (Best Fighting Game), "Sayonara Wild Hearts" (Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Mobile Game), and "Wargroove" (Best Strategy Game). "Gris" took home the honour for the Games For Impact category at the awards show.