While everyone is still nursing their Halloween hangovers, the retail world is kicking off the holiday season, which means more discounts and sales as we head into the biggest spending season of the year. Walmart is among the first few retailers to kick off its Christmas sales so if you're looking to buy first-party Nintendo Switch titles for a bargain, you need not look any further. It's not often that first-party Nintendo Switch games get discounts, let alone significant discounts, but if you're a Nintendo Switch fan, today is your lucky day.

Walmart is offering discounts on a bunch of first-party Switch titles, retailing them at a knockdown price, and Amazon is following the suit, to no one's surprise, by price-matching its rival. Rates for some of the Switch's best titles, including "Super Mario Odyssey," "Super Mario Maker 2" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," have been dropped to $43.99, which is about a $16 price cut for some titles. The discounted price is revealed once the items are added to the cart.

Although "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" arrived in 2017 along with the Nintendo console, it has never been sold for this cheap. The same goes for the exceptional 3D platformer "Super Mario Odyssey." The create-your-own Mario experience "Super Mario Maker 2" can also be purchased for its lowest price yet despite releasing this summer.

It's likely that these titles may not be offered for less than their current sale price, so now would be a good time to stock up on these games, for yourself or gift it to your loved ones. Check out the full list of games and the discounts offered by both Walmart and Amazon below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $43.94 ($60)

Super Mario Odyssey -- $43.94 ($60)

Super Mario Maker 2 -- $43.94 ($60)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $43.94 ($60)

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu -- $42.94 ($60)

Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee -- $42.94 ($60)

Poke Ball Plus -- $43.30 ($50)

Splatoon 2 -- $43.94 ($60)

Yoshi's Crafted World -- $43.94 ($60)

Super Mario Party -- $43.94 ($60)