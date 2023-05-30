9 People, Including Minors, Shot During Confrontation Between Two Groups at Hollywood Broadwalk on Memorial Day [VIDEOS]

At least nine people, including three minors, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting following an altercation between two groups near a busy area of the beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said. The gunfire started around 6.45 pm on Monday in the area of the 1200 block of North Boardwalk in Hollywood Beach, north of Miami.

One suspect has been arrested, while another is still at large. It is still unclear how many gunmen were there. Several of those victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. The condition of the shooting victims is currently unknown.

Sudden Gunfire

According to the authorities, the incident took place close to Johnson Street and North Broadwalk, a busy pedestrian bridge that spans the ocean and is surrounded by palm trees and houses restaurants and shops.

The sound of gunfire caused many to rush along the crowded walkway and into the surrounding sand, footage from the city's beach camera live feeds show.

When police arrived at the scene at 6:45 pm, nine people had already been shot and were wounded, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

One video posted online captures the exact moment gunfire broke out at the popular gathering place. The crowd frantically ran for cover and away to a safe distance from the danger when the gunfire began to ring out close to the Margaritaville resort.

Other videos from the scene show several people being treated as they lay on the sand.

Bettineschi said that at this time it is unclear how old the victims were when they were transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital with the assistance of officers.

However, reports claim there were three minors who were wounded in the shooting.

Area Still Under Threat

It is still unclear how many suspects police are looking for, with at least one gunman still at large. As of now, no fatalities have been reported. More detail about the condition of the wounded is awaited.

However, the incident has been labeled as a mass casualty incident.

Hollywood Beach Mayor Josh Levy told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that paramedics were on the scene and some patients had been brought to the hospital.

"It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can't verify that," Levy said.

He later tweeted: "Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

Police added that as the investigation continues Monday night, there will still be a significant police presence at the location.

While they hunt for the suspect, who is described as a black male with dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts, authorities are seeking the public's help.

Over the past few days, the beach has experienced a surge in visitors due to the three-day weekend. Hollywood Beach is located around 20 miles north of Miami and 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale.