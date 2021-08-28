Night Owl: Khloe Kardashian Poses in Sexy Black Bodycon Dress, Thigh High Boots For Hot Instagram Pic

Kardashians are the frontrunners when it comes to grabbing the spotlight for their looks and scandalous relationships. And this time it's Khloe Kardashian, who is making the internet go gaga over her latest Instagram update. After posting a topless picture to attract millions on her official Instagram handle, Khloe Kardashian is grabbing eyeballs with another sexy photo where she pretended to be the night owl.

In the latest photo, the Kardashian is seen rocking a sexy black bodycon dress paired with thigh-high boots. The mother of True Thompson looked smoking hot in the racy photo in which she struck a pose flaunting every curve of her body. Posting the flawless picture on her Instagram account, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star wrote, "Pretending to be a night owl." The picture has racked thousands of likes and comments within hours since being uploaded on the diva's social media handle.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian, 37, said that she won't settle following a split from her cheating baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson. Earlier this week, the diva took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic post that read: "Millions of people live their entire lives on default settings, never realizing they can customize almost anything. Don't be one of them."

"Don't just settle for the default settings. Don't live the same day 3,000 times and call it a life. Dream. Attempt. Explore. Today is the beginning of anything you want," the post further read.

Why did Khloe Break Up With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-Tristan, who are parents to True Thompson, 3, split after months of rumors claiming the NBA player had multiple affairs with other women. The Kardashian broke up with Tristan in June after he cheated on her with three women. Reportedly, Tristan was allegedly seen heading to a bedroom during a Bel-Air party where he had spent a wild night with those three women.

KhloÃ©, who belongs to the Kardashian family, known for their high-profile scandals, relationships, break-ups, TV shows, business, and billionaire status is worth approximately $40 million as of April 2021.

Khloe Kardashian's Ex-Boyfriends