A popular Nigerian radio host has found himself caught in a controversy after a video went viral that shows him dining with an international cybercriminal who was using to the stolen money to flaunt himself as a successful businessman on Instagram.

The arrest of Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi aka Raymond Abass (Ramoni Igbalode) has angered the Nigerians as in the country he was seen as something of a celebrity.

Angry Nigerians are now calling for the arrest of everyone who was associated with Hushpuppi including popular Nigerian broadcaster and radio host Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze.

Daddy Freeze is a controversial figure in the country as he has been vocal in his attacks against Christian pastors. The Nigerians are now calling him a hypocrite after a video emerged that shows Daddy Freeze with Hushpuppi.

Another reason Nigerians are clamoring for the arrest of Daddy Freeze is because of a controversial mini-documentary that the radio host did for promoting Hushpuppi.

In that video, Daddy Freeze not only mocks Nigerian youth who then had accused Hushpuppi of being a fraud but instead had taunted them to beg their fathers to instead come to beg to become Hushpuppi's driver.

In a video that now has gone viral Daddy Freeze and his wife are seen dining with Hushpuppi who tells them that his driver earned N700,000 per month ($1806.45) while those abusing him on social media are doing houseboy work and earning N35,000 a month ($90).

Later Daddy Freeze is seen taking a tour of Hushpuppi's Dubai home beginning with a visit of his garage, a walkaround of the house, and his expensive wardrobe.

Amidst the increasing anger, Daddy Freeze reportedly said that nobody should be judging Hushpuppi as Jesus did not condemn anyone, reported The Punch.

Here is Daddy Freeze's full statement on Hushpuppi arrest via Instagram "While we were driving, he got calls from Gucci, he got calls from Versace, and he got calls from LV all wanting to host him. He said he was an influencer. While I was there, there was nothing suspicious. "He didn't receive calls from hackers. I didn't meet him at a crime scene. I met him at the Burberry VIP Lounge that was open to exclusive members and his house. The interview was shot in those places. "Another set of guys say oh Daddy Freeze you're hanging out with criminals. First things first, I didn't know him to be a criminal. If I did, I wouldn't hang out with him and unless someone is proven guilty, I do not discriminate against him because Christ who I follow didn't discriminate."





Hushpuppi Stole $435 Million from 1.9 Million People

Hushpuppi Raymond Abass (Ramoni Igbalode) was arrested by the Dubai police earlier this month for his alleged role in defrauding 1.9 million people using the email scam, more popularly known as the Nigerian fraud.

According to Dubai police, Hushpuppi and his 11 other associates were arrested on June 10 after several months of surveillance. The police raided six locations late in the night and arrested Hushpuppi and his associates for their role in stealing $435.6 million from his victims.

The Dubai police recovered 13 luxury cars, valued at an estimated $6.8 million, 21 computers, and 47 smartphones. All the luxury cars were bought using the money Hushpuppi had stolen from his victims in Europe, the US, and Nigeria.