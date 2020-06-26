Raymond Abass aka Hushpuppi has a celebrity status in Nigeria among the youth smitten by his lavish lifestyle. The 38-year-old Nigerian national was arrested reportedly by the Dubai police working jointly with the FBI and the Interpol over his involvement in a massive email fraud link.

On Instagram, Raymond Abass (Ramoni Igbalode) who goes by the name of Hushpuppi has over 2.4 million followers and to fund his lavish lifestyle it has now emerged that the Nigerian national defrauded 1,926,400 people. He allegedly stole close to $435.6 million from his victims.

The Dubai police released a video of his arrest titled Operation Fox Hunt 2 on Thursday that shows the moment the authorities nabbed the fraudster from his hideout on June 10.

It is suspected that the Nigerian Instagram celebrity was the kingpin behind the infamous Nigerian email fraud that cheated 1.9 million people and stole $435.6 million from its victim.

Hushpuppi Arrest Video

According to Dubai police, Hushpuppi and his 11 other associates were closely monitored for months before finally, the police swooped down on the gang late in the night when they were sleeping. Raids were carried out in six locations.

Official Statement from Dubai police after Hushpuppi arrest.

" In an Operation dubbed "Fox Hunt 2", Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry", along with ten members of an African gang, specialized in money laundering, and online fraud. HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security, safety, as well as preserving people's money and property. Similar to operation 'Fox Hunt 1' that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, 'Fox Hunt 2' is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world's security and safety," he said.

The ripples of the arrest of the popular Instagram celebrity were felt on social media in Nigeria, where Nigerian celebrities and even top politicians condemned the actions of the 38-year-old.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari took to Twitter to insisted that fraud does not reflect the citizens, reported The Daily Post.

"Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi. This is really denting to our image as a people, but like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians. Hardworking . dedicated, committed.

"Whether your name is Ramoni Igbalode Or Invictus Obi, Crime is crime. The law must take its full course!! To those countries, another Nigerian arrested, is what they will say."