Nigerian pop singer David Adeleke's fiancée, Chioma, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Professionally known by his name Davido, who has more than 6.4 million followers on Twitter, the singer informed that he has gone under self-isolation for minimum of 14 days.

He recently cancelled his tours in America and returned to Nigeria while Chioma came back from London along with their baby. In a series of tweets on Friday he said that both of them along with 31 other people tested themselves for coronavirus on March 25 due to their travel history.

Davido urges his fans to stay at home

Everybody including the baby tested negative except Chioma. She is yet to show any symptoms and has been quarantined. He appealed his fans to stay at home to contain the spread of virus. "I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!," he wrote.

Davido, 21, recently dropped his new track "1Milli" on March 3 that saw more than 3,000,000 views on YouTube. He was also in news for getting featured with French Montana in UK artist Angel's official video "Blessings".

Situation in Nigeria

There have been 70 confirmed cases and one death due to coronavirus in Nigeria so far. According to AFP news Nigeria received 100,000 face masks, 1,000 protective gowns and 20,000 testing kits from the richest man of China, Jack Maa, on Wednesday.

Nigerian government approved around $27 million to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, United Bank of Africa reported to donate around $13 million to fight against the battle. The amount will be used to supply beds for isolation centers, intensive care unit facilities, and direct access of medical advice for 450,000 people each day.