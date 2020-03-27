While coronavirus continues to add on the growing numbers of players testing positive around the world, number of sports stars are donating millions of dollars to help in dealing with the pandemic. Major sports events like Tokyo Olympics, English Premium League, and European Professional Club Rugby either got cancelled or suspended until further notice.

American footballer Drew Brees announced on Thursday that he and his wife Brittany will donate $5 million to the state of Louisiana to fight against coronavirus battle. New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram said, "The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time."

COVID-19 crisis

After doing research and consulting with local organizations, he said they will be mobilizing partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare the food and deliver over 10,000 meals per day. They will be looking to feed senior citizens, children and families in need.

Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards took on Twitter to appreciate Brees saying that he is grateful for Brew family's support and generosity through this difficult time. "We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together," he wrote.

Here is the list of professional players who recently made donation in order to battle against the pandemic:

Roger Fedrer

Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer recently announced that he will donate one million dollars for most vulnerable families in Switzerland during coronavirus crises. Roger made an appeal that families who are in need must be helped immediately. The fund he donated will be managed by "Winterhilfe" who are supporting people since decades. They will be distributing free food vouchers and child care services where necessary.

Amir Khan

British boxer, Amir Khan offered his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to National Health services for COVID-19 disease patients. He said that he is aware of how difficult it is for people to get hospital beds during this virus outbreak.

"I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe," he said on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football agent Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo reported to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals. This includes care beds, ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps, syringes and other equipment. Both will provide two wards with ten beds each with equipment in Santa Maria hospital and one ward in Santo Antonio hospital. All these wards will be named after them.

Ronaldo also shared World Health Organization's guidelines on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus through his official Twitter account. "Hi guys, just a little message and reminder of the steps we must all follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe," he wrote.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi donated upwards of one million euros that will split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and other medical centers in Spain. Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola also made donation of same amount Angel Soler Daniel foundation who will supply health equipment for health workers to deal with COVID-19 disease. The foundation is managing the campaign along with the help of Medical College of Barcelona.

David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea announced to donate around $300,000 towards coronavirus efforts in Spain. He gave money of medical equipment and helping families in need. De Gea, 29, also made donation of around $200,000 last November when storms killed seven people in Spain.