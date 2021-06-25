Nicole Kidman's Racy Snap With Keith Urban on Their Anniversary Is Too Hot To Handle

Nicole Kidman has left fans drooling on social media with a racy photo with her husband Keith Urban to mark their Anniversary. Kidman's incredibly steamy photo with husband Keith Urban in which he is licking the side of her neck is making fans go gaga on the internet.

For their 15-year wedding anniversary, Nicole Kidman posted the eye-popping photo and tagged her husband with the caption, "Happy Anniversary baby!" The NSFW picture on Instagram has racked up over 135,000 likes and views within hours since uploading and still counting.

The steamy PDA picture of "The Undoing" actress, 54, with husband Keith Urban has garnered much attention for its NFSW element as fans flooded the comment section with their views and feelings over the racy Instagram post.

"Mum, why is Dad licking your neck,' asks Sunday?" joked a fan on Instagram, hinting the couple's teenage daughter will see the post. "It's the deep cut, crazy rush, to feel like Nic & Keith," Amy Shark commented adding a fire emoji on the sizzling photo.

Another fan commented: "Well no one could ever say that these two aren't crazy about each other. That's for sure. #goals." The American-born Australian actress is completely smitten by her musician husband Keith as they made it pretty obvious with their sizzling chemistry in the stunning professional photo even after 15 years.

The Oscar-winning actress and mother of Isabella Jane Cruise, Connor Cruise, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, recently paid tribute to her late father Antony Kidman, who died in 2014 with a beautiful photo update on her official social media handle.

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay," Nicole Kidman wrote alongside a throwback photo featuring her with her father. The sexy actress also shared a photo of herself kissing hubby Urban, 53, on the cheek.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Relationship

Actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban first met in 2005. They quickly fell in love and without wasting any time the two tied the knot in June 2006. Kidman and Keith Urban's wedding took place in Australia. The Hollywood power couple has been together for over 15 years now, and they're so much in love that they still can't keep their eyes or hands off each other.

Last week, Kidman celebrated her 54th birthday. "Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!!" wrote Keith alongside a cute photo of the two on Instagram.