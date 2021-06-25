Ex-WWE Star Melissa Coates AKA Super Genie Dies Months After Leg Amputation

Former WWE star Melissa Coates popularly known as Super Genie has died months after the professional wrestler underwent a leg amputation due to a blockage in the arteries by blood clots. The Canadian wrestler was 50. Coates' tragic death has left the whole wrestling fraternity in shock. Coates, who trained with Canadian-American wrestler Killer Kowalski, started her career as a bodybuilder and fitness model before diving into the WWE industry.

Coates made her debut as a professional wrestler in 2002 following her brief stint as a bodybuilder. She started appearing on WWE TV in 2005 as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental region. Coates and Sabu's relationship began in 2014, and she has since appeared in IMPACT Wrestling as the ECW veteran's Super Genie on several occasions. Her career as a wrestler was quite successful until she had to have her left leg amputated due to life-threatening injuries in the year 2020.

In October, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the wrestler's leg surgery. "I am one year older today. Well, most of my body is. My left leg died last October 23, 2020, when I had to have it amputated, or die. I chose the latter. Pls support and share my gofundme as I attempt to get back into the ring with the help of a microprocessor knee prosthetic," Coates tweeted from her official Twitter handle a few days before her demise.

Many fans and colleagues of the Ex-WWE star paid tribute on social media. Speaking about her friend, Velvet Sky, a former pro wrestler expressed how much Coates loved to be inside the WWE ring, fighting. "My beautiful friend. I know how much you loved wrestling. I'll never forget you and your kindness toward me. Rest in eternal peace now," Sky wrote on Twitter adding a prayer and heart emojis.

Did Melissa Coates Die From Leg Amputation Complications?

It seems Melissa Coates was doing well before her tragic death. Last week, Coates expressed that she was feeling energetic after her workout. "Had my best workout today since losing my leg last October. Feels so good realigning the energy in my body," Coates tweeted. Speculations are rife that Coates might have died due to complications from her leg amputation. However, the real cause of her sudden death is yet to be determined by her family.