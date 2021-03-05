Who is Mika Abdalla? American High's 'Teen Sex' Movie Coming Soon

Liverpool, N.Y.-based production company American High is all set to come up with its ninth feature-length film. Cameras have started rolling for the new teen sex comedy titled Sex Appeal. The film's shooting is expected to continue until April and will be shot at locations like the former A.V. Zogg Middle School (now Syracuse Studios) in Liverpool, according to reports on a leading website.

The film is to be helmed by Talia Osteen, whose credits include the HBO documentary Blindsided and the award-winning short flick The Shabbos Goy. The new teen sex movie is being made for the streaming service Hulu and is based on a script penned by Tate Hanyok. Sex Appeal tells a story about a teenage girl who doesn't do things she isn't excellent at. As per the plot, Avery Hansen-White, the lead character, has a long-distance relationship with a boy who hints at wanting to have sex at the upcoming 'nerd prom.' She then sets out to master the art of sex with her long time friend Larson.

Meanwhile, Osteen expressed her excitement and dire desire to create a "sex-positive" teen comedy flick from the perspective of a female. She said that the movie is a hilarious, poignant, irreverent and very current script. She also emphasized having a wonderful cast for the upcoming movie on Hulu.

Abdalla, who is popular for her role McKeyla McAlister on Netflix's Project MC2, has signed up for the flick that will also have Jake Short, who has the Disney series A.N.T. Farm and Hulu's All Night to his credits. Osteen further said that she especially hopes the flick connects with teens and young adults. She highlighted that Sex Appeal is a fun, sex-positive and movie about vulnerable teenagers. The film will teach how to let your guard down and the highs and lows of love, life, and relationships.

Who is Mika Abdalla?

Mika Abdalla is an American actor born in Plano, Texas. Her birth name is Mikayla Abdalla. The actor has reportedly studied film at the University of California Los Angeles and enjoys competitive horseback riding. Mika, 20, is not very active on social media, but she loves to share photos from her shoot on Instagram.

One of her pics shows Mika sitting on top of a car wearing a red dress while she holds an Arizona inscribed jacket. She has over a hundred thousand followers on her official Instagram page to date.