Rapper Nicki Minaj is pregnant. In an Instagram post, Minaj announced her pregnancy with husband Kenneth Petty. The hot rapper and her husband are expecting their first child together. The Tusa singer left fans awestruck after she posted her pregnancy pictures on her official Instagram account.

The diva shared a series of photos on social media in which she flaunted her baby bump, taking the internet by storm. The mom-to-be shared around four pictures showing off her baby bump. She tagged her first pic as, "#Preggers" and gazed at the camera lens with excitement.

In three of the pictures on Instagram, the diva is seen rocking a curly, bright-yellow hairdo and sporting an intricately decorated barely-there bikini paired with sparkling platform stilettos, which has left her fans awestruck.

Sharing the second pic, Nicki wrote: "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes." In the fourth and last she wrote: "And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle."

The rapper's Virgin Mary replica in the picture has left millions of fans breathless. Nicki did look like the Virgin Mary for real. Several fans shared their love and support and congratulated the diva and her husband for their new journey.

It looks like the singer was ready and eager to embrace motherhood. Nicki and her husband Petty have been married for only 9 months now and they are very happy to share the news with the world. Nicki, 37, is one of the top American rappers in the world and she has several songs to her credit. Her 2019 song with Karol G was the most-consumed track for the first six months of the year as per Billboard.

Here are the pictures of Nicki Minaj flaunting her belly with her first baby: