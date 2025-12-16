Nick Reiner Stole Money from His Parents Rob Reiner and Michele and Paid Sex Worker to Lose His Virginity

Nick Reiner had earlier spoken about his troubled past, once admitting that he lost his virginity to a sex worker and paid for the encounter with money he had stolen from his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, years before his arrest in connection with their murders.

"I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [profile picture was] just an ass shot," Nick, 32, revealed on the "Dopey" podcast in 2017. "That's the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number," he detailed. "I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200."

Troubled Son's Strange Mindset

"This is the part of the story that I don't usually tell, but I'll tell it anyway," Nick added. "I got $200 from my parents." He later explained that he never told his parents how the money would be used. "I didn't say, 'Hey, look, I'm going to be with a [sex worker] tonight. Do you think you have an extra $200?'"

"It was also like 1 a.m. ... She comes over. I didn't know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn't want that," he said.

Looking back on the encounter, Nick said he didn't find the woman attractive but added that, at the time, it didn't matter to him because he "was young."

"I was like, 'This is awesome,'" he continued. "[I lasted] 15 seconds ... I kind of felt like s–t, but I was like, 'That's awesome. Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time."

"I never asked her name and I never really got into any specifics of anything," Nick added, explaining he ate a "pot brownie" beforehand and "was extremely blazed."

"But I still would have done it if I was sober," he said.

Weird Thoughts

Nick, who has cycled in and out of rehab over the years, said he got the idea to contact a sex worker online from another patient he met while attending outpatient treatment. On Sunday, Nick was arrested on murder charges after his parents were found stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home.

He is now being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

In the hours before Rob and Michele Reiner were killed, Rob had reportedly been involved in a heated confrontation with Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday night.

A neighbor told The New York Post on Monday that while Nick was known to have a violent streak, no one ever imagined the situation would escalate to such a devastating outcome.