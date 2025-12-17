Nick Reiner: Hotel Room Troubled Son of Rob Reiner and His Wife Fled to After Stabbing Them to Death Was Covered in Blood

The hotel room Nick Reiner fled to after allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, was found smeared with blood, according to a new report on Tuesday. Nick is set to appear in Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old suspect checked into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. on Sunday, using a credit card, hours after a heated argument with his famous director father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, sources told TMZ. Witnesses said he appeared "tweaked out' when he arrived, suggesting he may have been under the influence. However, they noted there were no obvious physical signs that he had recently been involved in a violent incident.

Killer Son's Hideout

However, when hotel staff entered the room to clean it after he checked out early Sunday, they were met with a disturbing sight, the report said. The shower was "full of blood," and bloodstains marked the bed, while the windows had been covered with bed sheets.

LAPD homicide detectives investigated the hotel room on Monday and questioned staff members as part of their investigation, according to TMZ.

Nick was later arrested and formally charged in connection with his parents' killings, as seen in intense arrest footage. He is currently being held without bail and is reportedly under suicide watch.

Nick was arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, about 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood home.

Officers from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, assisted by U.S. Marshals, moved in and escorted him to a squad car during the arrest, according to authorities. The arrest was carried out by U.S. Marshals with support from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, according to the post.

His father, the 78-year-old filmmaker behind beloved movies like "When Harry Met Sally" and "A Few Good Men," was found stabbed to death along with his wife, Michele, 68, inside their Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Grim Revelations

The couple's bodies were found by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy Reiner. Sources say she told investigators that her brother "should be considered a suspect," warning that he is "dangerous. According to sources who spoke with The New York Post, Nick, Rob, and Michele Reiner were seen engaged in a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday night.

Those familiar with the situation speculated the argument may have centered on Nick's refusal to enter yet another drug rehabilitation program, after already completing 17 previous stints.

"They had had an argument at Conan's holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they're scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,'' a family friend who lives near the Reiner home told the outlet.

A neighbor claimed that Nick was "badly addicted" to a mix of opiates and heroin. Sources said his 28-year-old sister, Romy Reiner — who found their slaughtered parents — told investigators that Nick "should be a suspect," warning that he was "dangerous."

Others pointed to what they described as a history of violent behavior linked to his drug use, including a meth-fueled episode in which he allegedly trashed his parents' guest house.

In 2015, Rob Reiner directed "Being Charlie," a film inspired by Nick's struggle with addiction, which Nick co-wrote with a friend he met in rehab.