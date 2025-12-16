Nick Reiner: Everything to Know About Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Who Had Complicated Relationship With His Parents Before Slaying Them

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's troubled son, Nick Reiner, is now in custody and facing murder charges in connection with the brutal killing of his parents. He is being held on $4 million bail. The legendary director, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, were found stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Their daughter, Romy, 28, made the grim discovery. The couple's throats were slit during a heated argument with a family member, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources confirmed on Monday that Nick is currently being held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and has been formally charged with the murders of his famous parents.

Long History of Addiction

Nick, who has a long history marked by drug addiction and periods of homelessness, was arrested on Sunday night after police found his parents' bodies and remains behind bars on $4 million bail.

Nick, 32, was the middle child of Rob and Michele Reiner, born on September 14, 1993.

Along with Nick, the couple were parents to daughter Romy and son Jake, 34. Rob Reiner was also the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, whom he shared with filmmaker Penny Marshall. Rob and Penny were married from 1971 to 1981.

"I don't know what to say. I'm in shock," Tracy, 61, told NBC News after the murders.

Due to his personal struggles, Nick reportedly had a strained and complicated relationship with his father in the years before the famed director's death. In a 2016 interview, Nick admitted that he and Rob "didn't bond a lot" while he was growing up.

Rob and Michele first met while working on "When Harry Met Sally" — Rob as the film's director and Michele as a photographer on the project. The two later married in 1989.

The couple welcomed their first child, Jake, in 1991, followed by Nick in 1993. Their youngest child, daughter Romy, was born in 1997.

Nick Reiner has previously spoken openly about his long struggle with addiction, which at times left him drifting in and out of homelessness.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick told People in a 2016 interview.

He once shared that his struggle began early, entering rehab for the first time at just 15 years old, and that over the years, he went through at least 17 separate treatment programs. He added: "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

"If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless," he added.

Strained Relationship with Father

Nick and Rob put their relationship in the spotlight when they collaborated on the 2015 semi-autobiographical film "Being Charlie." The movie follows an 18-year-old struggling with addiction who is also the son of a famous actor running for Congress.

The script was co-written by Nick and a close friend he met in rehab, drawing heavily from their own battles with addiction, while Rob took on the role of director. In the film, Nick Robinson portrayed the troubled son, with Carey Elwes playing the father figure inspired by Rob.

While promoting "Being Charlie," the father and son openly discussed their real-life relationship and the challenges that shaped it.

"It really clicked for me because we didn't bond a lot as a kid," Nick said in an interview with BUILD Series in May 2016. "He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother — baseball — but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, 'Wow, he really knows a lot' and it made me feel closer to him."

Rob said, "It's interesting that Nick would talk about it in that way, because, we did share that experience. You know, even though I've had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film."

"So, when it came to making the film deeper and better, I would have to really defer to him," the famous filmmaker continued. "I mean, even though I have had all this experience in making films, the core of this film, I really had to look to him. I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has."

Just two months before his death, Rob made a strikingly candid remark when asked which of his films he hoped would define his legacy, briefly referencing having "bad" children during the conversation.

"People have their favorites. They, you know, and the cliché, we love all our children, even the bad ones," he said during an interview with Piers Morgan.