Nick Diaz might be looking to avenge his brother Nick's recent loss to Jorge Masvidal after he announced that he might be fighting Masvidal sometime in 2020. Nick has reportedly already begun training for his comeback to the UFC. His former coach Cesar Gracie, who trained Nick for many of the greatest fights of his career, also recently revealed that he would easily defeat Masvidal in a fight.

Nick's Last Fight Didn't End Well

Nick Diaz's last UFC bout was back in 2015, in which he lost to veteran Brazilian-American fighter Anderson Silva. Although Silva clearly outdid Nick, he was stripped off the win as both he and Nick failed their respective drug tests.

Nick's manager said recently that the Stockton fighter was prepared to make his comeback to the UFC in 2020, sometime in April or May, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and was also confident that the fight would break the previous attendance record of 51,420 spectators, set by the bout between Liam Smith and Canelo Alvarez. Nick also said in an interview with Ariel Helwani, after his brother's fight against Masvidal, that he disliked the way Masvidal talked about "baptizing" his younger brother in the Octagon and that he was keen on "schooling" him.

Masvidal's Last Fight Was Against Nick's Brother Nate

The first TKO defeat of Nate Diaz's fighting career came at this month's UFC 244, in his bout against Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal, as a result, became the official BMF of the UFC. While the referee's decision to stop the fight in round 3, was deemed controversial by many fans, Masvidal's coach Dan Lambert saw it otherwise.

Lambert recently expressed that Masvidal was robbed by the referee of a heroic finish to the fight, and instead had to settle for the round 3 TKO. Masvidal has since been speculated to fight against Tony Fergusson, Conor McGregor, and a few others. But with Tony Fergusson expected to meet Khabib Normagomedov and Conor McGregor expected to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, it seems like the Nate Diaz, Masvidal fight might happen after all.