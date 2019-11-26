Andre Fili Expected To Face Off Against Nigerian, Sodiq Yussef In Upcoming UFC Event

As part of UFC 246, which will take place on the 18th of January 2020, a featherweight fight between Sodiq Yussuf and Andre Fili is on the cards. The event, which will be the UFC's first pay-per-view event for 2020, is also expected to see Conor McGregor's comeback to the sport. According to multiple reports, verbal agreements between the management of both fighters have already been made, but the fight is yet to be finalized on paper.

Fili Will Be Keen On Continuing His Winning Streak

Andre Fili has won four and lost one in his last five fights, but has a two-win streak going for him. The American's only loss was a close split decision outcome in favor of his opponent Michael Johnson. Fili's last fight against Sheymon Moraes ended with him knocking out the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, the formidable Nigerian, Sodiq Yussef will look to maintain his clean sheet in the UFC. Yussef was brought into the roster by UFC President Dana White via the Tuesday Night Contender series. Ever since he entered the Octagon, Yussef has had a three-win streak with two of them being knockouts. In his last fight in August, Sodiq Yussef knocked out Gabriel Benitez, who was highly favored by critics to win the fight.

UFC 246 Expected To Be A Star-Studded Affair

This fight will add to the already highly anticipated event, which will is also expected to be Conor McGregor's return to the UFC. Although, there are rumors that McGregor's comeback fight will mostly end up being postponed to take place sometime later in 2020, the Irishman who is expected to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, has been teasing the event for the past few weeks, keeping fans hopeful that the fight may end up happening.