Nick Cannon Gets Roasted on Twitter for 4th Baby in 6 Months After Alyssa Scott Announces Pregnancy

Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has become the subject of memes and jokes on Twitter after model Alyssa Scott confirmed she was pregnant with a baby boy as she posted a tribute to Cannon on Father's Day.

"Celebrating you today," the Wild 'N Out model, 27, captioned the photo posted on her Instagram Story, in which Cannon, 40, is seen shirtless with his hands on Scott's baby bump.

Earlier this month, the actress had shared a nude maternity shoot photo and captioned the upload with the name "Zen S. Cannon." Before deleting the picture, she commented "thanks" to a user congratulating her and Cannon. The post led to speculation that Cannon was the father of the child but Scott's latest post confirmed the rumors.

Cannon has Welcomed 4 Kids in 6 Months

This will be Cannon's seventh child and fourth baby in the past six months. Scott posted the photo less than a week after the comedian and TV host welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby de La Rosa on June 14.

In April, Cannon posed for a maternity photoshoot with De La Rosa, where she wrote, "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy."

The news of Rosa's pregnancy came just three months after Cannon welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with girlfriend Brittany Bell in December. They also share a 5-year-old son named Golden. That's not all. The All That alum is already the father of twins Moroccon and Monroe, 12, with Mariah Carey.

Twitter Reactions

Scott's latest pregnancy announcement with Cannon has now sparked a slew of memes and jokes on Twitter with users taking a dig at Cannon for fathering so many children.

"Nick Cannon is about to have 4 kids in the same year yet science is hard at work providing a variety of birth control for women only," wrote one user, while another commented, "How did a lady give birth to nick cannon's twins deadass like a week or two ago and he's announcing that he has another woman pregnant?"

Here are some of the funniest reactions: