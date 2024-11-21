Nick Bosa's Viral 'Trump Dance' Sparks Nationwide Craze, NFL Confirms No Issues with Celebrations!

The NFL has clarified it has no objection to players incorporating the viral "Trump Dance" in their celebrations. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa kicked off the trend in Week 10, celebrating a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield with the now-famous dance associated with President-elect Donald Trump.

The dance gained traction over the past weekend as Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers, Tennessee wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Detroit defenders Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez performed their versions during key plays.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy addressed the trend, stating, "There's no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place Sunday or the previous week with the 49ers on November 10." McCarthy also noted that it's up to broadcasters to decide how much coverage the celebrations receive.

NFL regulations permit celebrations as long as they remain within league guidelines. These rules prohibit excessive behavior, violent gestures, or sexually suggestive acts. Players are also banned from wearing politically motivated apparel on the field. Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat during a game. However, the league does not consider the "Trump Dance" a political act, allowing it to continue.

The dance has found its way into other sports. UFC champion Jon Jones performed the move during a recent fight, and U.S. Men's National Team soccer star Christian Pulisic celebrated a goal against Jamaica with the same dance on Monday night.

Bowers shared his inspiration for joining the trend, revealing he saw Jones perform the dance during a UFC event. "I've seen everyone do it," he told USA Today. "I like watching UFC, and when I saw Jon Jones do it, I thought it was cool."

President-elect Trump acknowledged the growing trend on his Truth Social account. On Tuesday, he posted a message reading, "TRUMP DANCE SWEEPS THE NATION," accompanied by a video montage of players celebrating with the dance.

While the "Trump Dance" sparks mixed reactions, its popularity among athletes suggests it's becoming a nationwide phenomenon. The NFL's stance on the matter reflects a commitment to allowing players creative expression within league rules.

With more players and fans engaging in the trend, the "Trump Dance" appears poised to leave a lasting mark on sports celebrations. As long as it adheres to existing policies, the NFL shows no signs of intervening.