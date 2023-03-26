Nicholas Lloyd Webber: Eldest Son of Famed Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber Dies of Stomach Cancer Aged 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, a Grammy-nominated composer and music producer and the eldest son of famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has died from gastric cancer. He was 43. The Oscar-winning composer posted on Twitter that Nicholas passed away on Saturday in Basingstoke Hospital in Hampshire surrounded by his family, the composer.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time," he tweeted following the death of his son.

Untimely Death

This weekend, Lord Lloyd-Webber stated that his son had gastric cancer and was in "serious condition." Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is caused by cells that originate in the lining of the stomach and develop abnormally.

Following an 18-month fight with stomach cancer, Nicholas, popularly known as Nick, began hospice care earlier this week, according to his father. The malignancy was causing Nicholas to have a "bout of pneumonia," according to his father, who described the condition as "ghastly."

"We're all here, and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think," he said in an Instagram video Thursday.

The composer, who also created the music for Jesus Christ Superstar, expressed his gratitude in the video to the Ukrainians who sent him a Cats t-shirt after learning that his son was in serious condition.

"It's incredibly moving... everything they're going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick," he said in the video.

"I'm going to go and see Nick in a minute, and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world."

The composer of "The Phantom of the Opera" missed the Imperial Theatre's Thursday performance of his Broadway musical "Bad Cinderella" in order to be by his son's side.

Short but Notable Career

Nicholas, who was born on July 2, 1979, is best known for his work in the BBC series Love, Lies and Records (2017), Mr. Invisible (2013), and the upcoming film The Last Bus (2020).

He claimed that in 2010, he began working under his full name rather than as Nick Webber, in an effort to support his then-wife's theatre group.

"I've never used the name [before] because the music should stand up for itself," he said at the time.

Nicholas was also nominated for a Grammy in the musical theatre category for CD along with his father and Greg Wells, and David Zippel for their work on "Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.". Also, he composed the music for a The Little Prince adaption.

Nicholas is survived by his father, mother Sarah Hugill, wife Polly Wiltshire, and siblings Imogen, Isabella, Alastair, and William, Nicholas

He married Wiltshire in 2018.