NFL Star Player Von Miller Faces Allegations of Assault on Pregnant Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday after the Dallas Police issued an arrest warrant against him for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. However, the girlfriend has recently changed her story, saying that things were blown out of proportion.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the police received a call about a disturbance at Miller's Dallas apartment around 11:00 AM. According to police documents from ESPN, the assault started with an argument between Miller and his girlfriend. The argument began when she didn't want to travel on her birthday.

Things got worse when she left the bedroom and slammed the office door. This made Miller angry, and he started yelling at her, asking her to leave. As she gathered her things, he allegedly pushed her, pulled her hair, and tried to strangle her neck. He also allegedly grabbed her phone and also threw her laptop on the ground before stomping on it. The victim managed to escape, and when she threatened to call the police, Miller ran away.

When the police arrived, they found minor injuries on the victim, including abrasions on her left hand and bruising on her neck, left arm, and abdomen. A 911 call recording confirmed the victim's account of the incident.

Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights, Texas Police Department on Thursday -now faces a charge of assault of a pregnant person and was released after posting a $5,000 bond. However, she later retracted from her statement for unknown reasons saying, "No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad.".

The Bills also said they were aware of the situation. "This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement after the news went public. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." The NFL released its own statement, saying it has been in contact with the club.

The affidavit, the arrest warrant, the 911 call recording, her statement—every document says that she was assaulted. The biggest thing was that she confessed to the assault on the 911 call. But now she just took back her words.

Even though the victim changed her statement, the legal process is ongoing. If Von Miller is found guilty, he could face 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine of around $10,000.