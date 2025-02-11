NFL Apologizes to Lil Wayne After Super Bowl Halftime Snub After Choosing Kendrick Lamar over Him

The NFL has issued an apology to Lil Wayne after choosing Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show instead of the New Orleans rapper. The decision sparked backlash, as many believed Wayne was the perfect choice to perform in his hometown.

Lil Wayne, a lifelong fan of both New Orleans and the NFL, was widely expected to headline this year's halftime show. Fans were shocked when the league picked Lamar instead. The controversy only grew after Sunday's performance at the Superdome failed to impress viewers.

Lamar's show included his diss track aimed at Drake, a move that some fans found unnecessary for the occasion. Social media quickly exploded with criticism, with many calling it "the worst halftime show ever." Viewers described the performance as underwhelming and lacking excitement.

Before the game, sports commentator Skip Bayless voiced his frustration over Wayne being left out. He revealed that the NFL sent Wayne a formal apology after deciding on Lamar.

"The NFL immediately sent Wayne a letter of apology," Bayless said on his YouTube show. "It wasn't from any specific person, just from the league, on official NFL letterhead."

According to Bayless, the letter thanked Wayne for his years of support. The rapper has been an outspoken fan of the Green Bay Packers and has promoted the NFL throughout his career. He also makes regular appearances on "NFL GameDay Morning" on the NFL Network.

Despite the apology, Bayless said Wayne had no interest in watching the halftime show. "He will watch the game, just not the halftime show," Bayless said. "Not one second."

Wayne reportedly took the news hard. Bayless shared that the rapper was deeply disappointed and struggled to move past it for several days. "It really affected him," Bayless said. "He didn't feel like doing much of anything for a while. But he's better now."

Wayne later addressed his feelings in an Instagram Live session. He admitted that missing out on the chance to perform in his hometown was difficult to accept.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown," Wayne said. "I had already pictured myself on that stage in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot."

Many fans agree with Wayne, believing the NFL made a mistake by not selecting him. Social media has been flooded with posts arguing that the league should have honored his contributions to the sport and his deep connection to New Orleans.

Some critics also pointed out that the NFL has a history of controversial halftime show decisions. Over the years, the league has faced criticism for overlooking certain artists or making unexpected choices that fail to meet fan expectations.

While Wayne appears to be moving forward, the debate over the Super Bowl halftime show continues. Fans remain divided, with some defending Lamar's performance while others insist Wayne would have been the better choice.

For now, Wayne's supporters hope the NFL will make it up to him in the future. Whether that means offering him a halftime show in another city or finding another way to recognize his contributions remains to be seen.