Nex Benedict Cause of Death: Non-Binary Student Died by Suicide after Taking Fatal Cocktail of Drugs after Beating Inside School Bathroom

Nonbinary student, Nex Benedict, died by suicide after the teen overdosed on drugs, a day after getting into a fight with classmates in a high school restroom in Oklahoma, the state medical examiner revealed on Wednesday. The medical examiner found that the 16-year-old had dangerously high levels of two drugs in their system, according to News On 6.

Nex, 16, who was born Dagny, died on February 8, a day after suffering a head injury during a fight in a bathroom at Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Their death became a focal point for transgender and LGBT activists nationwide, and several vigils and walk-outs were held to remember the student.

Suicide, Not Murder

Sue Benedict, Nex's biological grandmother and legal guardian, told The Independent that Nex had been subjected to ongoing bullying from multiple students for more than a year because of their non-binary identity.

"Nex was attacked and assaulted in a bathroom by a group of other students. A day later, the Benedict's beautiful child lost their life," the family said in a statement.

Authorities initially said last month that a preliminary autopsy report indicated Benedict's death was not a result of trauma sustained during the fight. This led to intense scrutiny of the school district and community regarding their handling of the case.

"From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide," Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement.

"However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office."

Boatman declined to confirm whether a note from Benedict was found at the scene.

Students staged protests against the bullying of Benedict, prompting the US Education Department to launch an investigation into Owasso Public Schools.

This action followed multiple complaints filed by the Human Rights Campaign, alleging that district officials "failed to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment that may have contributed to the tragic death of Nex Benedict."

End of the Controversy

Benedict was conscious and alert as they recounted to the police what occurred after the altercation. According to a police video released last month, the teen said that they squirted water at the three girls before the trio began beating them.

Benedict told an officer that the girls had been targeting them and their friends because of their clothing choices.

Benedict also claimed that the girls made remarks such as "Why do they laugh like that," referring to Benedict and their friends.

"And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me," Benedict explained from their hospital bed.

The following day, Benedict's mother called authorities for help after her child's breathing was shallow, their eyes were rolled back, and their hands were curled, as per released audio recordings.

During the 911 call, Sue Benedict expressed concerns about a head injury as she provided details to first responders.

Benedict was quickly transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The full autopsy report for Benedict will be made available per state law, within 10 days.