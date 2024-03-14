Missouri Teen Kaylee Fighting for Life After Her Head Was Smashed into Concrete in Brutal Beatdown Pictured as Family Says She Suffered Severe Brain Damage

The 15-year-old Missouri teenager who was left in critical condition after another teenage girl slammed her head into concrete during an altercation that was caught on camera has been identified as Kaylee. The young teen was seen smiling away from the camera in a photo on a GoFundMe fundraiser shared by a family friend.

The family wrote on the GoFundMe page: "In minutes, this family's life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene." Kaylee is currently suffering from a serious brain bleed and swelling, the heartbroken friend said.

Fighting for Her Life

The GoFundMe page further read: "She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition. We will not know the extinct of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially. Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love."

Kaylee's family said that the funds raised on GoFundMe will be used to alleviate the stress of these challenging times, enabling them to provide constant support for Kaylee day and night, as well as assisting with anticipated medical expenses.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had raised almost $24,000 out of its $40,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the Missouri attorney general has called on the 15-year-old girl who was caught on camera slamming Kaylee's head into the concrete to be charged as an adult -- and hit with homicide charges if the victim dies.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim," state AG Andrew Bailey wrote of the video of the assault.

"The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide," Bailey said of the teen whose case is being held in juvenile court.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable," Bailey added in another post.

Family Seeks Justice for Kaylee

Hazelwood East High School students were forced to leave early on Monday due to ongoing investigations into multiple threats stemming from a viral video showing the fight. The altercation occurred around 2:30 pm on Friday near Hazelwood High School.

Disturbing footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing another girl repeatedly striking Kailee's head against the concrete following a series of punches that caused her to fall to the ground.

Kaylee appeared to begin to have a seizure as multiple groups of other teens engaged in brawls just a few feet away.

Police found Kailee with a severe head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, around a five-minute walk from the high school campus. The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in connection to the incident. She was then taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and has remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating the incident.