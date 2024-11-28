Newly-Hired Ohio Police Officer Arrested for Exchanging Nudes with Underage Girl He Arrested

A police officer in Ohio has been arrested after reportedly admitting to "exchanging nude images with a juvenile female."

As reported by CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV, Austin Sabo, 23, was arrested on Wednesday after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in Oak Harbor, Ottawa County. He is facing two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material.

Sabo Fired in the Wake of the Allegations, Had Recently been Hired as a Patrol Officer

Sabo was an officer for the Walbridge Police Department but has since been fired. Village of Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko told the local news outlet that Sabo was on a probationary period as he was recently hired as a part-time patrol officer.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home in the Oak Harbor area on Wednesday as part of an ongoing child sexual abuse material investigation. A K-9 team found several devices that investigators took in as evidence.

Sabo admitted to the allegations during an interview, authorities said. The Ottawa County Major Crimes Unit said those with information on child abuse or other crimes can contact them at 419-898-3155.