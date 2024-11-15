Newly Elected Indiana Official Admits to Sexually Assaulting Woman in Las Vegas, Telling Her 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas'

Days after an Indiana man won the election to his local county commission, he pleaded guilty in a sexual assault case against him in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John D. Jessup, 49, is now awaiting sentencing after his guilty plea to an attempted rape. He faces up to 20 years in prison, WXIN reported.

Jessup Accused of Forcing Victim to Drink Alcohol, Then Assaulting Her in Her Hotel Room

Jessup was elected earlier this month to Hancock County's District 1 commission seat despite his arrest in June and extradition back to Nevada. The victim told police that Jessup forced her to drink huge amounts of alcohol and then assaulted her in her hotel room.

Jessup told police "nothing criminal" took place and the whole thing was a "f***** up drunk night." But multiple witnesses corroborated the victim's version of events, telling police that Jessup repeatedly said that "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" as he plied the woman and later attacked her.

After his extradition, Jessup was released on a $100,000 bond to house arrest and remained in Nevada. His trial was scheduled to begin in February, but the trial has been cancelled and sentencing set for April 24.

Jessup Promised to Resign If He was Convicted of the Charges

Meanwhile, Hancock County Republicans said last week, after the election and before the guilty plea, that Jessup had promised to resign if he was convicted, per Indiana law that bars felons from holding office.

"Mr. Jessup decided to keep his name on the ballot after charges were filed," county Republican Chair Janice D. Silvey said. "He later verbally and via text committed to resigning if elected. Until the legal process concludes or he resigns, the party has no further role." She said the party would hold a caucus to replace him.

Jessup told the Daily Reporter that he plans to resign once he's sworn in. The results of the election are expected to be certified on Friday, Nov. 15.

"It's been my greatest honor serving the people of Hancock County and I'm deeply, deeply ashamed and profoundly sorry for the shame that I brought to the county," Jessup said, even though he hasn't actually served in the position or even been in Indiana.

Jessup told the newspaper that he regrets the actions that led to his arrest and that he has been taking alcohol abuse classes in Nevada.