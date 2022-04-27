Newborn Dies After Slipping from Nurse's Hands, Staff Told Parents Baby was a Stillborn

A newborn baby boy died after he slipped off the hands of a nurse and hit the floor at a private hospital in the Indian city of Lucknow.

The incident, reportedly, took place when the nurse lifted the baby after the delivery without wrapping him in a towel, after which he slipped and fell to the ground, suffering a traumatic injury to the head.

Post-Mortem Report Confirmed Death by Head Injury

The family members alleged that the doctors and staff of the hospital had fabricated a false story to suppress the death of the child as the hospital authorities told them that the baby was a stillborn. The incident took place on April 19.

The post-mortem report confirmed head injury as the cause of death. Local Police have registered a case against the nurse and the hospital staff. Investigating officer, Abhishek Pandey, said the postmortem examination of the baby was done on the day of the incident on the recommendation of the hospital.

"The postmortem report that arrived on April 20 revealed that the death was cause due to a head injury," he added.

Nurse, Hospital Staff Under Investigation

ADCP, east zone, Qasim Abidi said a case of death by negligence, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was lodged on April 24 against a nurse and other staff members of the hospital.

The case was lodged after Jeevan Rajput, the father of the deceased baby, made a formal complaint at the local police station. Rajput said that his wife Poonam was in a state of trauma after the incident and was under treatment.

Rajput said he took his wife to the hospital on April 19 when she started having labour pain and delivered at night. "I was told the baby was stillborn. However, when I spoke to my wife, she said that the delivery was normal and she saw the baby alive. She told me that she saw a nurse taking my baby in her hands without any towel, when he slipped through her hand. My wife panicked and started screaming. The nurse and other staff members reacted by pressing her mouth and threatened her to keep her mouth shut," alleged Rajput.