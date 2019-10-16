About twenty-six years after a young woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Newark, a Pennsylvania resident was charged with rape since his DNA matched with documented evidence.

Speaking to the press, Newark police revealed the case involving a 22-year old woman who while walking near the University of Delaware in Newark was attacked and sexually assaulted at 2.39 am on August 4, 1993.

The case had remained cold for several decades as, despite composite sketches and investigations by officials, no suspects were identified, reported ABC news.

However, the case was only re-opened in November 2017 after a private investigative lab was able to retrieve DNA samples from the rape kit. The DNA details were then entered into US law enforcement database, Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to find culprits. But no matches were found.

It was after forensic samples were sent to Virginia-based DNA phenotyping company, Parabon Nanolabs, that analysts were able to conduct further investigations by searching various DNA database including public genealogy websites, said Lt Andrew Rubin. As these genealogy websites are often used to find relatives and explore family histories, Parabon was able to find King.

Detectives were able to find samples collected from King's discarded items and establish the link to the 1993 sexual assault case.

King, who was 28 years old when he attacked the woman was indicted by a grand jury on September 30 for two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse (as sexual assault law was called in 1993 which was later changed to rape).

At the time of the assault, the victim and suspect were strangers, said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

After 26-years, the culprit, Jeffrey King was identified and charged of the attack. The 54-year old resident of Coatesville, Pennsylvania turned himself in on October 10 and has posted bail. He is summoned in court on Friday.