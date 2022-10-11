New York Woman Murdered by Husband After She Posts Video of Him Brutally Beating Her on Facebook [GRAPHIC]

A New York woman who was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Wednesday had been working with a domestic violence advocate to seek safe shelter for herself and her three children, according to reports.

On Sept. 28, Cheektowaga police responded to a residence amid reports of Keaira Bennefield, 40, being assaulted by her estranged husband, Adam Bennefield, 48. Officers filed a warrant against the husband and told Keaira to contact them if he returned, according to WSTM.

A day later, police reportedly learned that Keaira had a video of the assault, but they did not receive the footage until three days later October 2. This led to the charges being upgraded against Adam, who eventually turned himself in on misdemeanor assault charges on Tuesday, October 4.

Adam was released at some point. "The suspect was arraigned, and a stay-away order of protection was issued against the suspect," Cheektowaga police chief Brian Gould said. "After being released by the court, the domestic violence advocate advised the victim, that the suspect was released."

On October 5, he allegedly drove to Keaira's mother's home in Buffalo, where she was staying with her mother, and fatally shot her in the head. Hours before she was shot, Keaira reportedly posted footage of the September 28 assault to her Facebook page.

"This is what this man dose [sic] to me but i'm always treated like i'm the abuser," she wrote in the caption.

Trigger warning: The following video is extremely graphic in nature and triggering. Viewer discretion is advised.

A source told WIVB that Keaira had been wearing a bulletproof vest as she feared her estranged husband would kill her. Authorities have declined to confirm whether this is true.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Adam and police are currently looking for him, according to WKBW. He is considered dangerous and possibly armed. A $7,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.