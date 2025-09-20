New York Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Falsely Claims They were Mugged in Bronx

A New York City man fabricated a story about getting mugged to cover up his murder of his girlfriend on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Franklin Batallas, 44, told police he and his 30-year-old Anthonella Contreras Linaraz were ambushed in Pelham Bay Park just after 8 p.m. when he stopped his car to attend nature's call. He said two men on mopeds stabbed them.

He said he was also stabbed in the arm, and drove them to a hospital in New Rochelle, where Contreras Linarez was pronounced dead. An investigation led police to arrest and charge Batallas in connection with her death. Batallas, was charged on Friday with murder, two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the couple was in the process of breaking up, but relatives told local news outlets they had already broken up and Batallas had been stalking her.

Mount Sinai Hospital said that Linaraz worked as a registered nurse at Mount Sinai Morningside.

"The Mount Sinai Health System community is mourning the loss of one of our own," the hospital said in a statement, according to WABC. "We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts."