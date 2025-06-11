New York Father Allegedly Threw Missing 2-Year-Old in Bronx River During Custodial Visit

New York authorities are searching a river on Monday for a missing two-year-old boy who they believe was tossed by his father during a custodial visit.

The NYPD suspects Montrell Williams' 20-year-old father threw him in the Bronx River. Williams vanished on May 10, and surveillance footage reportedly showed him walking along the river with his father.

Williams was on a custodial visit with his father when he disappeared. The dad took the child, Montrell Williams, to see his paternal grandmother for Mother's Day in Hunts Point. The father then stormed out of the home with Montrell following an argument, sources said.

The grandmother reportedly went to the police a day after the row. The missing boy's mother also contacted police on Monday, after asking the 20-year-old about their son's whereabouts and receiving a concerning answer.

Williams' mother reportedly spotted her son's father on the street in Manhattan on Saturday and confronted him about their son. The father was arrested after he allegedly pulled a knife on her, leading her to call the cops.

Sources claimed it was during that incident when Williams' father said he threw their son in the river. Police said they do not believe Williams' mother, who is 17, knows where her son is.

Williams' father appeared in court on Monday, for an arrest warrant that was filed after he failed to return his son to his mother. A judge sent him back to jail when he refused to reveal his son's whereabouts. Despite this, Williams' father has not been criminally charged in connection with his son's ongoing disappearance. Divers conducted another search at the river on Tuesday.