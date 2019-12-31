It's that time of the year again to bid goodbye to all the worries and bad memories and welcome 2020 with smiles and arms wide open. And what's a New Year's Eve celebration without any fireworks? Well, we are listing out the biggest and most popular events across the world with the details of its live streaming here.

Sydney:

The Australian city, which is set to welcome the New Year before any other major metropolises, will be the first major city to welcome Year 2020. There was uncertainty over the event following calls to cancel it due to the bushfire crisis. However, the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service granted permission to the organisers for the New Year's fireworks display. Over 1 billion people across the globe watch the event in awe. ABC1 will broadcast live from 8.30 pm. Follow the link to watch it live:

Dubai:

Dubai's firework displays for New Year 2020 will be a spectacle, as always. This year not just at the Burj Khalifa, there will be 25 locations in total across emirate which offer treat for eyes for residents and tourists. You can watch the live streaming of the Dubai fireworks on My Downtown Dubai website as well as My Dubai New Year website. All local TV channels will telecast the event live.

London:

Over a lakh tickets have been sold for approximately 12,000 fireworks in London of which about 2,000 fireworks will be fired at the iconic London Eye. The fireworks will be streamed live via the BBC One broadcast.

New York:

With ball beginning its drop, about a million people gathered at the Times Square would join in chorus to count down the final 60 seconds of 2020. The annual ball drop in Times Square will be watched across 184 countries. Apart from the ball drop, the celebration will also have musical performances and colourful pyro-technic displays.

The Times Square celebration can be watched on the official Times Square U-Stream Webcast as well as the official Times Square NYC website.

Singapore:

Singapore is one of the hottest and most budget-friendly destinations in Asia. Being quite popular amongst tourists, Singapore hosts plenty of New Year's Eve parties and celebrations. Just like New York or Sydney, the city is famous for its spectacular fireworks. People can watch the fireworks online by following the below links:

YouTube:

Other Link: