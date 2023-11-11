New Wave of Threats Loom Large Over US Election Offices, Safety Concerns Rise

Authorities in the United States are grappling with a new wave of threats against election workers, as letters containing fentanyl or other substances have been sent to local election offices. The incident, which has raised concerns about the safety and security of election workers, appears to have targeted multiple states, including Georgia, Oregon, and Washington.

Georgia Hit: Urgent Response and Domestic Terrorism Concerns

In Georgia, Fulton County, a crucial voting jurisdiction, including Atlanta, received one of these threatening letters. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger condemned the act as domestic terrorism, urging a united denouncement from all individuals holding or aspiring for elective office across the nation. Despite the severity of the incident, there is no immediate indication that other election offices in Georgia were targeted.

Oregon and Washington Face Similar Incidents

Other states, such as Oregon and Washington, also reported incidents of suspicious letters at their election offices. In Oregon's Lane County, which includes the University of Oregon, authorities are investigating similar mail. Meanwhile, in Washington state, four county election offices had to be evacuated due to envelopes containing suspicious powders, causing delays in vote-counting during ballot processing.

Powdered Threats and Investigations Unfold

The substances found inside these envelopes have tested positive for fentanyl in some cases, while baking soda was found in others. A message inside one envelope vaguely indicated an intention "to stop the election." Both the FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are actively investigating these incidents, with no further comments released at this time.

Fentanyl: A Deadly Substance Raises Concerns

Fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, is known to be a major contributor to the ongoing overdose crisis in the US. While the substance is lethal, researchers have found that accidental brief contact or inhalation poses a low risk of a fatal overdose.

Precautions Urged Amidst Rising Threats

In response to these threats, state officials are warning counties to exercise caution when handling mail. Georgia's Secretary of State Raffensperger has alerted all 159 counties within the state about the possible threat, although he believes only Fulton County was targeted. This incident adds another layer of disruption for election offices since the contentious 2020 elections.

Persistent Threats Against Election Workers

Threats against election workers are not new, with past incidents following allegations made by former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani after the 2020 presidential election. Increased security measures and enhanced worker protection protocols have been implemented by many election offices across America.

Election Scrutiny and Democracy at Stake

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts expressed concerns over the safety of workers and potential disruptions to democratic processes. He anticipates that Georgia's most populous county will be under intense scrutiny during future elections.

As the recent wave of threats targeting local election offices underscores a troubling trend threatening democracy in the US, Pitts emphasized the urgent need for stronger security measures and protections for those involved in running free and fair elections across the country.