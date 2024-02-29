New Ultra High-Altitude Luxury Capsule Set to Redefine Space Tourism Experience

Space tourism lets adventurous people travel to space for fun. Companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic are making it possible. People can experience weightlessness and see amazing views of Earth from space. It's a new way for humans to explore space.

Space Perspective, a company in ultra high-altitude tourism, has introduced a trial capsule for its Neptune spacecraft, aiming to transport adventurers and space lovers to the brink of space by 2025.

The pressurized capsule is primed for its inaugural unmanned test flight soon, with aspirations to commence commercial voyages in the next year. This spacecraft is touted as the most expansive human carrier operational. It has accommodation capacity for eight travelers plus a pilot.

Differing from competitors like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, guests won't endure G-forces or weightlessness. Instead, they'll relish amenities like a space lounge featuring a well-stocked bar, fast Wi-Fi, and music, with no worries about weightlessness.

At 4.9 meters wide, it dwarfs its rivals in volume and offers a fully operational lavatory, crucial for its six-hour journey duration, notably longer than Virgin Galactic's or Blue Origin's trips.

Moreover, it showcases the largest windows ever deployed in space, ideal for capturing awe-inspiring selfies and marveling at panoramic vistas. The price tag for this space odyssey has been kept hefty £99,031, which might be out of reach for most of the space tourism lovers.

Described as "the safest, most luxurious, and most responsible" approach to space exploration by Space Perspective, this craft promises an unparalleled journey.

Co-founder of Space Perspective Taber MacCallum envisions their creation as a groundbreaking departure from traditional space travel, opening new frontiers for accessible space tourism.

Established by Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter in 2019, Space Perspective is the company that envisions to redefine space tourism.