If you own a Samsung S10 device, you're going to be able to do a lot more with your smartphone once it has been updated with the latest software. Samsung has introduced a host of useful features from the Galaxy Note 10 to the S10 over the last few months and now the South Korea-based company has decided to add more.

Today, Samsung announced a new software for the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ devices which bring more Note 10 features like all-new smart multimedia and Wi-Fi functions that simplify connections. For instance, the Gallery now allows users to find their favorite pictures quickly by refining searches with keywords.

In addition, the tech giant says the new update also makes it easy for users to discover new songs, movies, or TV shows thanks to the new improved devices search, which shows content recommendations from multimedia streaming apps.

There's also a new Media & Devices that can be accessed directly from the notification panel, allowing users to easily control their multimedia experience across multiple devices. Moreover, the new Auto Hotspot feature that will be rolled out with the update will let users to turn their smartphone devices into Wi-Fi Hubs, which means they can automatically establish a hotspot with other Samsung devices that are within range if they belong to the same Samsung account or family account.

Galaxy S10 users will also be able to add a personal touch to videos with fun annotations and drawings via the AR Doodle function and you don't even need the S Pen or a stylus. The new update also adds a video-editing feature that allows users to edit video clips right from the device using the updated Samsung DeX. All you need to do is connect the device to a PC or Mac via USB cable and you can edit, trim, and personalize your video clips with precision.

According to Samsung, the release date of the new update may vary depending on which country you're from or which carrier you're using, so there's no telling when exactly it will arrive. However, the company has noted that some features are country-specific and may not be available in certain countries.