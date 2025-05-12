New Pope Leo XIV's Brother Shared Distasteful Social Media Posts Including Branding Nancy Pelosi 'Drunk C**t'

The brother of Pope Leo XIV posted a series of pro-Trump messages online — including one that called Rep. Nancy Pelosi as a "drunk c—" before his sibling was elected pontiff, according to a report. Leo XIV was introduced as the first American pope last week after being chosen by the cardinals on the second and final day of the conclave, held on Thursday.

His older brother, Louis Prevost from Port Charlotte, Florida, is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and used his personal Facebook account to post MAGA-themed memes and political tirades. The Pope's brother has no love for Democrats and hates former House Speaker, the Daily Beast reported.

Posting Lewd Comments

In one distasteful post, Prevost allegedly shared a 1996 video of Pelosi speaking, accompanied by the caption, "These f–king liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal." "Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c— has to say In the mid 90s long before her husband had grindr dates."

In other social media rants, Prevost reportedly demanded that Democrats be arrested for treason for meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida, also shared a meme depicting a mental institution with the caption, "Where the woke lived before the '70s," according to the outlet.

He additionally praised Vice President JD Vance for his performance during a campaign debate last summer against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — a stance which is in contrast with a retweet about Vance shared earlier this year by his brother, Leo XIV, formerly known as Robert Francis Prevost.

In several other posts, he repeatedly accused the Democratic Party of being dominated by communists and, in one inflammatory message, claimed that before "leftists took over and ruined our schools," they would have been "tarred, feathered and rode out of town on a donkey, or worse, shot or strung up for screwing with people's lives so much."

Painting the Background Picture of Pope

The recently unearthed Facebook posts shed more light on the new pope's background and family, following his historic selection as the first American to lead the Catholic Church. Leo, along with his brothers Louis and John, was raised in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois, where Louis remembered him as someone who always strived to promote peace.

"Jeez, it was like just yesterday, I was throwing him down the stairs," Louis Prevost told the New York Times. "And now he's pope!"

He told the newspaper that he identifies as a conservative and holds different views from his brother on certain issues.

He also shared his perspective on the kind of pope his 69-year-old brother is likely to be. "I think he's going to be similar to [Pope] Francis, but maybe not quite as liberal-minded, you know, flexing the church rules quite so much," Louis Prevost said. "I think he'd be a little more conservative."

Leo's other brother, John Prevost, made headlines last week for a lighter reason when he shared that the U.S.-born pope is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, rather than their cross-town rivals, the Cubs.

Despite their political differences, Louis Prevost has been proudly celebrating Leo's rise to the papacy. "And as soon as [a church official] went 'Ro-,' my mind blew up, because I knew 'Ro-' was going to turn into Roberto. And sure enough, Roberto Francisco," he explained to CBS News of the announcement of the new pope.