Pope Leo XIV: Here is Why Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Chose This Papal Name 

Pope Leo XIV is the new leader of the Catholic Church, who will lead 1.4 million Catholics worldwide. Although popes are not obliged to change their names, every pontiff has done this for the past 470 years. The chosen catholic leader often opts for the name of a predecessor to signal their intentions and honor the past leader. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost chose Pope Leo XIV as his papal name.

Here is a brief history of the papal name Leo and how it could impact the future decision of the newly appointed Pope, Leo XIV. Leo is the fifth most famous name chosen by the popes. According to the Holy See director, this name directly refers to Pope Leo XIII. He headed the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903 and was known as a founding figure in the Catholic social justice tradition.

Pope Leo XIII was popular among his followers for the encyclical "Rerum Novarum" (Meaning - Of New Things). The Holy See director said he was considered the foundation for the modern social doctrine of the church.

"The papal name Leo unsurprisingly shows a Pope who is going to be strong during a time of crisis, historically. It seems likely to be a continuation of Francis's liberalisation," the Independent quoted Catholic priest and blogger Ed Tomlinson.

Here is Why Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Chose This Papal Name

The ancient tradition of choosing a papal name began in the sixth century when Roman-born Mercurius refused to rule under the name honouring a pagan god and chose John II. The tradition became customary in the 11th century and evolved as a symbolic act.

"Looking to history, Leos were a strong popes. Like Leo XIII, he loved his people. He loved his people. His people, he considered man not a machine. A man's work was a reflection of his dignity. We don't know this yet, but it'd be interesting to know why he took the name Leo," ABC News quoted Father Vito Crincoli.

Pope Leo's in History

The first pope to choose Leo as the papal name was Leo the Great, who served the Catholic Church from 440 to 461. He was known as a Doctor of the Church after standing for orthodox teachings during the time of theological and political upheaval. Pope Leo II, who led the Catholic Church for a year from 682, was as popular among his followers as an eloquent preacher and a gentle soul.

Leo III became famous during his tenure from 795 to 816 for crowning Charlemagne as Emperor, launching the Holy Roman Empire. Leo IV united Italian cities and rebuilt churches destroyed by Arab raiders. He was known as the papal builder and defender, and for protecting the Vatican by erecting the mighty Leonine Wall.

Leo V's reign ended two months after he took charge because of betrayal. Leo VI became the leader of the Catholic Church during chaotic times. During his leadership, he urged Christians to fight against Arab raiders, banned castrati from marrying, and sent bishops to their dioceses. Leo VII appointed a German archbishop to reform the church after helping broker peace between King Hugh of Italy and Alberic through an arranged marriage.

Pope Leo VIII was known as an antipope during the first part of his reign and the legitimate pope during the second period. Leo IX captured the attention of Catholics worldwide for his stand on papal authority. His bold stance led to a split between Eastern Orthodox and Catholic Churches. Leo X faced four issues during his reign: the Lutheran Reformation, political ambitions to dominate Italy, building programs to build Rome into a great city, and unsuccessful efforts to reform the church during the Fifth Lateran Council.

Leo XI was described as the Lightning Pope because he was the Catholic Church's leader for 26 days. Leo XII ruled during the turbulent times and became known as the conservative pope.