New Orleans Teacher Arrested After Student's Mother Found Texts, Videos of Her Sexual Relationship with Teen Daughter on Old Phone

A Sacred Heart teacher was fired and charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student over a sexual relationship she had with a female student.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WWL Louisiana, 29-year-old Teddi Page engaged in a sexual relationship with the student for several months. The investigation began after the student's mother reported the relationship to the principal of Academy of the Sacred Heart, where Page was employed as a biology teacher.

Victim's Mother Found Texts, Images, Videos Exchanged Between the Teacher and Her Daughter on Old Phone Where Social Media Accounts were Logged in

The victim's mother allegedly found texts, images and videos and showing her 18-year-old daughter and Page in a sexual relationship. The victim's mother discovered the relationship when she looked at an old phone that was still logged into her daughter's social media accounts, the warrant says.

The warrant states that Page was called into the office and fired after the victim's mother left. Detectives spoke with the victim, who said her first interaction with the teacher was in August, according to the warrant.

Paige and the Student Had Multiple Sexual Encounters, Including at Page's Home and in a Parked Vehicle Behind a Restaurant

During a magistrate court hearing Friday, attorneys and the judge discussed allegations that included a kiss between Page and the student. However, the affidavit states the alleged relationship went further.

Court documents allege the two had sex multiple times, based on statements provided by the student. In the documents, the student alleges that the encounters allegedly occurred at several locations, including Page's home and inside a vehicle parked behind a restaurant.

Page appeared in court on Friday and a judge set her bond at $15,000. A judge denied her a protective order, but granted a stay-away order for the mother of the victim.

Sacred Heart Releases Statement

A statement from the Academy of the Sacred Heart states, "When our school became aware of a recent concern about one of our employees, we took the matter very seriously and immediately followed our safety protocols."

According to the school, every employee must undergo a thorough background check and provide references before being hired at the school. The school claims the references and background check for Page were favorable and there was no indication of any problematic issues in her past.

The judge set Page's bond at $15,000. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10.