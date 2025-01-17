New Orleans Man Admits to Staging Car Crashes for Insurance Payouts, His Role in Killing Partner Who was Going to Testify Against Him

A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a massive auto staged crashes scheme in New Orleans, a case that has now been tied to a murder plot.

Ryan Harris, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, and causing death by use of a firearm. Harris had previously pleaded not guilty.

Harris Intentionally Caused Vehicle Collisions to Fabricate Accidents, Collect Large Insurance Payouts

Federal prosecutors identified Harris as a "slammer" - a driver who intentionally caused vehicle collisions with 18-wheelers to fabricate accidents and collect large insurance payouts.

This scheme, which prosecutors say dates back 13 years, involved more than 50 participants, including New Orleans attorneys Shawn Alfortish and Vanessa Motta. Federal prosecutors uncovered a web of corruption involving staged crashes, fraudulent insurance claims, and deadly violence.

Harris Killed Accomplice to Prevent Him from Testifying Against Him

The investigation, known as Operation Sideswipe, revealed that Harris staged crashes alongside Cornelius Garrison. In 2020, Garrison began cooperating with federal investigators, prompting concern among co-conspirators that he was sharing information with authorities. Prosecutors allege that Harris conspired with Leon Parker to murder Garrison at his Gentilly home to prevent him from testifying.

Authorities say Harris provided a burner phone to the gunman involved in Garrison's murder, linking him to the murder. Less than a week before the homicide, the FBI agent said Parker and Harris sent photos of a 9 mm gun to each other. The same type of gun was used in the killing of Garrison.

Harris was one of eight people and two law firms charged in a superseding indictment as part of Operation Sideswipe. Judge Wendy Vitter accepted Harris' admission of guilt, but not the proposed plea deal sentence of 35 years. Vitter is asking to review the pre-sentence investigation in the case due to the fact that Harris' third count carries a life in prison sentence.